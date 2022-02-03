Summer 2022: Air France to reopen its Paris-Orly – New York JFK, Paris-CDG – Dallas and Paris-CDG – Denver routes

Resumption of flights between Paris-Orly and New York-JFK, and between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Dallas

Resumption of seasonal service to Denver (Colorado) initially launched in summer 2021

14 destinations served in summer 2022 with close to 200 weekly flights, 20% more than during summer 2019

Since the reopening of US borders in November 2021, Air France has been gradually increasing its service to the United States, the airline’s leading long-haul destination in terms of seat capacity.

Air France currently serves 11 US destinations (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, Seattle, San Francisco and Washington D.C.), with capacity between France and the United States corresponding to 90% of 2019 levels.

For the summer 2022 season (April – October), Air France plans to continue to increase capacity on US routes. As of 27 March 2022, the company will resume flights between Paris-Orly and New York JFK, with 1 daily flight. New York will thus be served by two Paris airports; Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Air France’s international hub, and Paris-Orly, with a total of up to 7 daily flights.

On the same day, the airline will resume flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Dallas (Texas), with up to 5 weekly flights.

Finally on May 4, 2022, Air France will start operating a seasonal service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver (Colorado) for the second year running, with 3 weekly flights operated.

Air France will therefore serve 14 destinations in the United States on departure from Paris this summer – Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York JFK, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C, with close to 200 weekly flights, 20% more than during summer 2019.

“Ready To Fly” service now available on all flights to and from the US

In July 2021, Air France launched “Ready To Fly”, a free and optional service allowing customers to request and receive confirmation that they have all the health documents required for their trip before going to the airport. This service provides customers greater peace of mind and a smoother boarding process, by avoiding multiple checks on the day of departure.

Popular with customers, Ready To Fly is being progressively deployed throughout the Air France network. It is currently available on more than 140 routes on departure from 80 airports, representing more than 600 daily flights including all flights to and from the United States.

With Air France Protect, book your trip with complete peace of mind

As part of its commercial policy, Air France is currently offering up to 28 February 2022 fully modifiable tickets for travel until 30 June 2022. Customers can thus modify[3] their reservation free of charge, or request a refundable credit voucher[4] if they no longer wish to travel. If the flight is cancelled by the airline, the customer can choose to postpone their trip, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

Air France’s health commitment

The health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company’s concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip, upon arrival at the airport. On board the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip, it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. Air France has also reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tray tables and screens before each flight.