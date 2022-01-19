Summer 2022: Air France increases its flight offer from Lille

5 seasonal connections to French regions

100% modifiable and refundable tickets for reservations before February 28, 2022

In order to support travellers on all their journeys, Air France is increasing its summer offer on departure from Lille-Lesquin Airport. For this summer 2022 season, the company will provide 5 seasonal connections from Lille to:

Ajaccio: up to 2 flights per week on Saturdays and Sundays, from May 7 to November 5, 2022.

Bastia: 1 flight per week on Saturday, from April 30 to November 5, 2022.

Biarritz: up to 4 flights per week spread over Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depending on the week, from July 11 to August 22, 2022.

Calvi: 1 flight per week on Saturday, from June 4 to September 10, 2022.

Figari: up to 2 flights per week on Saturdays and Sundays, from June 4 to September 10, 2022.

This flight schedule is subject to change depending on travel restrictions. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Air France has been adjusting its offer in real time, taking into account the evolution of the health situation.

These seasonal connections are in addition to Air France’s regular schedule on departure from Lille, to Lyon, Nice, Toulouse and Marseille.

Air France recalls that as part of its commercial policy, the company is currently offering 100% modifiable tickets for travel until June 30, 2022, for any purchase before February 28, 2022. Customers can thus modify their reservation free of charge, or obtain a refundable credit if they no longer wish to travel.