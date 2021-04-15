Summer 2021: Air France will open a new route to Denver on departure from Paris Charles de Gaulle

– Up to 3 direct flights per week operated by Boeing 787-9 from 2 July 2021;

– Fully modifiable and/or refundable tickets.

Air France will launch on July 2, 2021 a new connection between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver International Airport (Colorado). Up to three direct flights will be operated each week (on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) by a Boeing 787-9 with a capacity of 279 seats (30 in Business cabin, 21 in Premium Economy and 228 in Economy).

Denver is the perfect gateway to Colorado and the Mountain West with its beautiful National Parks, outdoor recreation, and growing economy.

This new destination will thus strengthen Air France’s service to the United States. Subject to the easing of travel restrictions, the airline will offer flights to 12 US cities during the 2021 summer season: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

With this new route, Europe will be connected to Denver for the first time non-stop by a SkyTeam member airline.

This flight schedule is subject to change depending on travel restrictions. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Air France has been adjusting its offer in real time, taking into account changes in the health situation. Prior to any trip, Air France invites its customers to check the conditions of entry and the documents required on arrival at their destination. For more information, visit airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

Tickets can be booked as of today on airfrance.com and through travel agencies.

The best of Air France onboard the Boeing 787

For Air France customers travelling to Denver, the Boeing 787 provides a number of assets. They will enjoy a real cocoon in the sky in the Business cabin and even more comfort in Premium Economy and Economy with:

– On-board WiFi adapted to customers’ needs and expectations;

– Windows that are approximately 30% larger than on similar aircraft;

– Improved air pressure and humidity levels for greater travel comfort;

– 20% less fuel consumption than previous generation aircraft;

– A significant reduction in CO2 emissions (about 20%) as well as noise emissions.

With Air France Protect, book your summer holiday now with complete peace of mind

As part of its commercial policy, Air France currently offers fully modifiable tickets for all bookings up to 31 December 2021. Customers can thus change1 their reservation at no cost, or obtain a refundable credit voucher2 if they no longer wish to travel. If the flight is cancelled by the airline, the customer can choose to postpone their trip, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

Air France’s health commitment

The health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company’s concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip, upon arrival at the airport. Onboard the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip, it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. Air France has also reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens before each flight.

Find a COVID-19 test centre easily

Many countries now require passengers to provide a negative COVID-19 test result prior to departure. To assist customers who need to take this test before their trip, the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France is a founding member, has developed an interactive map of approved screening centres, accessible on airfrance.com. This list is regularly updated and new destinations will be added shortly.

April 15th, 2021