Summer 2021: Air France to serve the French Caribbean, French Guiana and Reunion Island from both Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly

Air France is increasing its service to the French Overseas Departments. This summer, the company will operate flights between the French Caribbean (Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe and Fort-de-France in Martinique), French Guiana (Cayenne) and Reunion Island (Saint-Denis de La Réunion) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, in addition to its frequencies to and from Paris-Orly. Up to 56 flights will operate every week between these destinations and the two Paris airports, providing connections to the airline’s entire short, medium- and long-haul network.

Launched last December, the number of services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and the French Caribbean will increase, with 7 weekly flights to and from each of the two islands.

Services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Cayenne and between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Saint-Denis de La Réunion will be launched on 2 and 6 April 2021 respectively.

Flight schedule –2021 summer season :

To/from Pointe-à-Pitre: 18 weekly direct flights

11 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Orly

7 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

To/from Fort-de-France: 14 weekly direct flights

7 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Orly

7 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

To/from Cayenne: 10 weekly direct flights

7 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Orly

3 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays as from 2 April 2021

To/from Saint-Denis de La Réunion: 14 weekly direct flights

7 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Orly

7 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle as from 6 April 2021

Flights will be operated by Boeing 777-200 and -300 equipped with Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins

Tickets can already be booked at all Air France points of sale including www.airfrance.com. Under the terms of its commercial policy, Air France currently offers modifiable tickets at no cost, irrespective of the selected fare, for travel until 30 September 2021.

Before travelling, Air France highly recommends its customers check the current restrictions, particularly with regard to COVID tests, by consulting the airfrance.traveldoc.aero website. It should be noted that a negative COVID test is currently mandatory for all travel to the French Overseas Departments.

As the safety of its customers and staff is its top priority, Air France is maintaining the Air France Protect health measures with reinforced cleaning of the aircraft before each departure, body temperature checks at boarding to certain destinations, and the wearing of surgical masks, which is compulsory throughout the journey.