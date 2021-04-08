Summer 2021: Air France increases services to leisure destinations in France, Europe and North Africa

80 seasonal routes including 22 new routes in France, Europe and North Africa

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets ​To support the gradual recovery in travel expected over the summer period, Air France is increasing services to leisure destinations. During the summer season, the airline will operate 80 seasonal routes – including 22 new ones – to France, Europe and North Africa from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and the French regions. These seasonal routes will be added to Air France’s existing flight schedule. 14 new routes in Europe and North Africa With 39 seasonal routes on the medium-haul network, Air France will offer its customers a wide choice of destinations. This summer, the airline is adding 14 new routes to its network:

Paris-Charles de Gaulle to/from Tangiers and Agadir (Morocco), Monastir (Tunisia), Valletta (Malta), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Corfu and Rhodes (Greece) from 5 July 2021

Paris-Orly to/from Bari (Italy) as of 31 May 2021, Ibiza (Spain) and Algiers (Algeria) as of 28 June 2021

Marseille-Provence to/from Catania (Italy) from 26 June 2021 and Corfu (Greece) from 19 July 2021

Nice-Côte d’Azur to/from London (UK) and Tunis (Tunisia) from 28 June 2021

​8 new routes in France

Air France will also accompany its customers on their travels in France. 41 seasonal routes will be available, including 8 new ones:

Paris-Charles de Gaulle to/from Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari from 5 June 2021

Perpignan to/from Brest, Strasbourg and Nantes from 25 June 2021

Biarritz to/from Caen from 25 June 2021

All flight schedules and fares are available online at airfrance.com.

Air France will shortly be detailing its long-haul flight schedule for the 2021 summer season.

This flight schedule is subject to change depending on travel restrictions. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Air France has been adjusting its offer in real time, taking into account changes in the health situation.

With Air France Protect, book your summer holiday now with complete peace of mind

As part of its commercial policy, Air France currently offers fully modifiable tickets for all bookings up to 31 December 2021. Customers can thus change1 their reservation at no cost, or obtain a refundable credit voucher2 if they no longer wish to travel. If the flight is cancelled by the airline, the customer can choose to postpone their trip, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

Air France’s health commitment

The health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company’s concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip, upon arrival at the airport. Onboard the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip, it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. Air France has also reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens before each flight.

Find a COVID-19 test centre easily

Many countries now require passengers to provide a negative COVID-19 test result prior to departure. To assist customers who need to take this test before their trip, the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France is a founding member, has developed an interactive map of approved screening centres, accessible on airfrance.com. This list is regularly updated and new destinations will be added shortly.

1 Modifications – possibility of changing the date and/or destination of your ticket regardless of the fare conditions until the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the price of the new ticket is higher, the fare difference will be charged to the customer.

2 Refunds – possibility of requesting a ticket refund up to the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, a credit voucher valid for one year will be issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.