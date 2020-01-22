Summer 2020: Air France extends its network of 5 sunny destinations, 16 new routes in total

Djerba, Thessaloniki, Santorini and Mykonos on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Calvi – Brest

Air France will operate five new routes during the 2020 peak summer season – Djerba (Tunisia), Thessaloniki (Greece), Santorini (Greece) and Mykonos (Greece) from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as well as Brest – Calvi (France).

Flight schedules (in local time)

Paris-CDG – Djerba

AF1034: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 15:25, arrives in Djerba at 17:20;

AF1035: leaves Djerba at 18:20, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 22:20.

Operated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday by Airbus A320 (174 seats), from 13 July to 30 August 2020.

Paris-CDG – Thessaloniki

AF1038: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 7:30, arrives in Thessaloniki at 11:30

AF1039: leaves Thessaloniki at 12:20, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 14:30

Operated on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday by Airbus A320 (174 seats), from 13 July to 30 August 2020.

Paris-CDG – Santorini

AF1040: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 8:40, arrives in Santorini at 13:00

AF1041: leaves Santorini at 13h50, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 16h30

Operated on Wednesday by Airbus A320 (174 seats), from 13 July to 30 August 2020.

Paris-CDG – Mykonos

AF1072: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 8:30, arrives in Mykonos at 12:50

AF1073: leaves Mykonos at 13:40, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 16:20

Operated on Monday and Wednesday by Airbus A320 (174 seats), from 13 July to 30 August 2020.

Calvi – Brest

AF9404: leaves Calvi at 12:00, arrives in Brest at 14h15

AF9405: leaves Brest at 14:55, arrives in Calvi at 17:05

Operated on Saturdays by Embraer 190 (100 seats), from 20 June to 26 September 2020.

Gentle Djerba

Just a stone’s throw away from Europe, this small Mediterranean paradise entices travellers with its gentle climate, sunshine and sea. Offering a host of leisure activities and escapades, sightseeing and relaxation, palm and olive trees, Djerba is perfect for getting away from it all. Its mythical origins and colourful old town Houmt Souk also make the Tunisian island a truly unique getaway destination.

Vibrant Thessaloniki

It’s easy to fall in love with Thessaloniki as you follow its ancient walls and ramparts and discover the upper city of Ana Poli and Byzantine churches. Its architectural and cultural heritage can be discovered on foot, day and night. And to complete your sense of oneness with the city, what better way than relaxing at a cafe terrace, enjoying the gourmet delights and visiting one of the markets before admiring the sunset from Trigonion Tower.

Santorini, the pearl of the Cyclades

With its myriad shades of black, Santorini never fails to charm. From the clifftops, its whitewashed houses and blue-domed churches overlook the sea. An outstanding natural vista. And for an even more authentic experience, an archaeological site, exceptional hikes and fine dining are among the treasures waiting to delight the island’s visitors.

Magnificent Mykonos

Alone or with a group, with friends or family, Mykonos has something for everyone. This Greek island, famous for its nightlife and beaches, also oozes charm. Among its cascading whitewashed houses comfortably nestled between blue skies and the turquoise sea, the island’s soul – that of a traditional fishermen’s village – is intact.

Brest, historic port on Brittany’s coast

The proud port city of Brest is the ideal starting point for discovering Brittany, an exceptional region facing the sea. Brest, a city of character, isn’t exactly glamorous and doesn’t have a wholesomely refined image, instead cultivating a somewhat rock’n’roll lifestyle. Its array of alternative galleries, music scenes and trendy restaurants have one thing in common – a typically Breton passionate streak, almost verging on rebellion, flows in abundance in this coastal city, reinforced by foreign sailors’ tales of seafaring adventures. A natural maritime playground.

Calvi, the garden of Corsica

From its narrow streets to its Genoese citadel, Calvi offers spectacular views. At the water’s edge, fishermen’s boats are moored in the colourful marina. This island beauty spot, bordered by 6km of white sandy beaches, boasts turquoise waters and mountains in a peaceful setting.

Sunny destinations in the spotlight

Alongside these new routes, Air France will offer additional flights from its two Parisian hubs –

from Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Bari, Cagliari, Olbia Palermo (Italy), Dubrovnik, Split (Croatia), Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia (Spain), Faro (Portugal), Heraklion (Greece), Tunis (Tunisia), Figari, Nice (France);

from Paris-Orly – Ibiza (Spain), Perpignan, Toulon (France).

16 new routes in 2020

In 2020, Air France will offer 16 new routes –

from Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Krakow (Poland), Faro (Portugal), Alicante, Malaga, Seville and Valencia (Spain), Djerba (Tunisia), Mykonos, Santorini and Thessaloniki (Greece), Monrovia (Liberia);

from Paris-Orly – Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany), Ibiza (Spain), Algiers (Algeria);

from the French regions – Brest – Calvi.

