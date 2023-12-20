Stunning images filmed from the air to celebrate Air France’s 90th anniversary and the Patrouille de France’s 70th anniversary

To celebrate Air France’s 90th anniversary and the Patrouille de France’s 70th anniversary, a special film has been created, showcasing stunning aerial footage featuring both iconic entities.

During the ferry flight of Air France’s 22nd Airbus A350-900 named “Les Sables-d’Olonne” from Toulouse to Paris-Charles de Gaulle in September 2023, the Patrouille de France Alphajet pilots, on a positioning flight for an airshow, performed an intricately choreographed air display alongside the aircraft. Filmed over the Camargue at an altitude of 2,500 metres, the operation named “Athos A350” involved eleven aircraft of different sizes and speeds, meticulously orchestrated for exceptional visuals.

The month-long preparation ensured utmost safety, involving close cooperation between the Patrouille de France team, Air France crew, and the camera-mounted aircraft pilot, led by Eric Prévot, head of the operation. Directed by Eric Magnan of Airborne Films, renowned for aerial footage, the film used a cutting-edge gyro-stabilised camera system mounted on a French TBM 700 DAHER aircraft. The original music by composer Augustin Saldjian was performed by a philharmonic orchestra.

This film pays homage to the French aviation industry’s pioneering spirit, showcasing its innovation, expertise, and excellence in both civil and military aviation. Supported by the French Air and Space Force and Airbus, it reflects the passion and dedication of Air France and the aviation sector in enhancing France’s global influence. It’s a gift to aviation enthusiasts, capturing the essence of France’s aviation legacy and ongoing commitment to global aviation.