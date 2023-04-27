Rio-Paris AF447 crash: the French public prosecutor’s office appeals the release of Airbus and Air France

The French general prosecutor’s office has announced it will appeal the acquittal of Airbus and Air France for involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to the 2009 crash of Flight AF447, which resulted in the deaths of 228 people.

The criminal court in Paris cleared the two companies of any criminal wrongdoing in April, a decision that outraged the families of the victims. The court had ruled that while “faults” had been made, “no certain causal link” could be established between the errors and the accident.

The prosecutor’s office said it would seek to have the decision reviewed at a higher court.