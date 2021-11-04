Reopening of US borders on 8 November: Air France will operate up to 122 weekly flights to 11 destinations in the US this winter

As of Monday 8 November 2021, vaccinated international travellers, including European citizens, will once again be able to travel to the United States. The announcement of the decision to lift travel restrictions in place for over 18 months has led to a significant increase in bookings at Air France, particularly on routes to New York, Miami and Los Angeles, for travel in November and over the Christmas holiday period.

To support the resumption of traffic on transatlantic routes, Air France will gradually increase its capacity during the winter season. Between now and the end of March 2022, the company plans to return to a capacity corresponding to around 90% of that of 2019, compared to 50% in summer 2021.

This will imply the addition of frequencies to certain destinations, including New York (from 3 to 5 daily flights), Miami (from 7 to 12 weekly flights) or Los Angeles (from 12 to 17 weekly flights). During this period, Air France will also resume flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Seattle, after suspending the service since the beginning of the Covid crisis (3 weekly flights as of 6 December), it will resume its usual Paris-Papeete route, via Los Angeles (3 weekly flights between Los Angeles and Papeete as from 11 November 2021), and inaugurate a new route between Pointe-à-Pitre and New York JFK (2 weekly flights as from 24 November 2021).

This winter, Air France will serve 11 destinations in the United States – New York-JFK – the airline’s largest international station, Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, with up to 122 weekly flights.

Flight schedule to/from the United States – winter 2021 season

To/from Paris-Charles de Gaulle:

Atlanta: 14 weekly flights by Airbus A350-900

Boston: 7 weekly flights by Airbus A350-900

Chicago: 5 weekly flights by Boeing 777-300

Detroit: 5 weekly flights by Boeing 787-9

Washington DC: 7 weekly flights by Boeing 777-300

Houston: 5 weekly flights by Boeing 777-300

New York JFK: 35 weekly flights by Boeing 777-200 and -300

Los Angeles: 17 weekly flights by Boeing 777-200 and -300

Miami: 12 weekly flights by Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A350-900

Seattle: 3 weekly flights by Airbus A350-900 as from 6 December 2021

San Francisco: 7 weekly flights by Boeing 777-300

To/from Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe):

New York JFK: 2 weekly flights by Airbus A320 as from 24 November 2021

To/from Papeete (French Polynesia)

Los Angeles: 3 weekly flights by Boeing 777-300 as from 11 November 2021

Days of operation, schedules and fares are available for consultation at airfrance.com

This flight schedule is subject to change according to travel restrictions.

Before travelling, Air France invites its customers to check the travel restrictions and the documents required on arrival at their destination. For more information, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets until 31 March 2022

As part of its commercial policy, Air France is currently offering fully modifiable tickets for travel until 31 March 2022. Customers can modify1 their reservation free of charge, or request a refundable credit voucher2 if they no longer wish to travel.

Air France’s health commitment

The health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company’s concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip, upon arrival at the airport. Onboard the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip, it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters, identical to those used in hospital operating rooms. Air France has also reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tray tables and screens before each flight.

1 Modifications – possibility of changing the date and/or destination of your ticket regardless of the fare conditions until the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the price of the new ticket is higher, the fare difference will be charged to the customer.

2 Refunds – possibility of requesting a ticket refund up to the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, a credit voucher valid for one year will be issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.