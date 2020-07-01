More than 7,500 jobs threatened at Air France by the end of 2022

According to AFP news agency, Air France wants to axe more than 7,500 jobs by the end of 2022. After British Airways, Lufthansa, easyJet and many others, Air France hopes to come out of the coronavirus crisis in a healthy way by reducing the workforce.

The plans will be presented to the unions at the end of this week. The cuts would affect 6,560 jobs at Air France itself and more than 1,000 jobs at regional subsidiary HOP.

The French airline wants to reduce the number of jobs as much as possible through natural attrition and voluntary departures, but it does not rule out the possibility of redundancies.

Air France recently announced that it would reduce its fleet. For example, last week the Airbus A380 was parted early, which had only been in use for ten years.