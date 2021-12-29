Intoxicated British passenger assaults flight attendant on Air France flight between Amsterdam and Paris

A 28-year-old British intoxicated passenger assaulted a flight attendant and created havoc on an Air France flight between Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Paris CDG, France on Sunday, 26 December, franceinfo learned from a source close to the matter.

The passenger boarded the aircraft already drunk and made several criminal offences: he activated the smoke detector of the toilet and urinated in the cabin of the aircraft. He also pushed a flight attendant and touched her bullocks. The captain requested police assistance when the aircraft landed at Paris CDG airport.

After the other passengers left the aircraft, the police arrested the drunk young Briton who also insulted the police during his arrest. He was first placed into a cell to sober up before being taken into police custody.

