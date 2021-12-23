IndiGo, Air France and KLM sign a wide codeshare agreement

Air France and KLM, as well as Indian low-cost airline IndiGo, announced on Thursday that they have entered into a codeshare agreement. With this pact, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations, says a joint press release. On its side, IndiGo will also be able to sell seats on the European airline group’s flights on more than 250 routes. “Subject to government approval, this cooperation will begin in February 2022,” the statement added.

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM offer flights to four Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Regular international passenger flights have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic epidemic. However, limited passenger flights have been operated between India and around 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under “air bubble” agreements.