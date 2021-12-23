IndiGo, Air France and KLM sign a wide codeshare agreement

“Subject to government approval, this cooperation will begin in February 2022,” the statement added.
From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM offer flights to four Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.
IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.
Regular international passenger flights have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic epidemic. However, limited passenger flights have been operated between India and around 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under “air bubble” agreements.