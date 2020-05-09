Air France implements pre-departure body temperature checks

As from 11 May 2020, Air France will progressively implement temperature checks on departure from all its flights. These systematic checks will be carried out with contactless infrared thermometers.

A body temperature below 38°C will be required to travel. Customers whose temperature is higher than this may be denied boarding and their reservation will be changed at no extra charge on a flight at a later date.

On 11 May 2020, the wearing of masks will also be made compulsory on all flights operated by Air France, in application of the French directive on the wearing of masks on public transport.

Customers will be notified of these new measures via all communication channels (e-mail, sms, websites) prior to their departure.

These measures are in addition to those implemented by Air France and its partners in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, which include:

The compulsory wearing of masks for all crew members and agents in contact with customers,

The modification of customer channels at the airport, with the application of physical distancing measures throughout the airport and the installation, where possible, of Plexiglas protection screens at airports,

The implementation of physical distancing on board where possible. On almost all flights, the current low load factors make it possible to separate customers as required. In cases where this is not possible, requiring all passengers and crew to wear masks ensures adequate health protection.

The reinforcement of daily aircraft cleaning procedures, with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens,

The introduction of a specific procedure for disinfecting aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product with an effective duration of ten days,

Adapting in-flight service to limit interaction between customers and crew members. On domestic flights and short flights in Europe, meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service is limited and preference is given to individually wrapped products.

In addition, the air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with “High Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. These filters extract more than 99.99% of the smallest viruses, including those no larger than 0.01 micrometres, thus ensuring that cabin air complies with quality standards. Coronavirus type viruses, ranging in size from 0.08 to 0.16 micrometres, are filtered through the HEPA filters.

Air France reminds passengers that the health and safety of its customers and staff is an absolute priority. All the airline’s teams are fully mobilized to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for its customers and to ensure they travel in complete confidence.