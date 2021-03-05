Greenpeace painted an Air France aircraft green

Greenpeace goes to war. An Air France Boeing 777 parked at Paris Charles de Gaulle has been painted in green by activists of the ecologist organisation on Friday morning.

The environmentalists managed to illegally penetrate the airport grounds and used ladders to climb the parked aircraft. The organisation says it wants to denounce ‘greenwashing’ by the French government.

Bonjour @Djebbari_JB vous vouliez un ✈️ vert ? On gagne du temps et on vous en a fait un. Maintenant on peut passer aux choses sérieuses ? Comme doter le projet de #LoiClimat de véritables mesures pour réduire le trafic aérien à la place de votre greenwashing. #OnAtterritQuand pic.twitter.com/7JrlFXl0pW — Greenpeace France (@greenpeacefr) March 5, 2021

ALERT Greenpeace France is currently painting a parked Air France Boeing 777 at Paris CDG "Green washing in progress" pic.twitter.com/Tv4AUiZ2ws — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 5, 2021