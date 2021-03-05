Greenpeace painted an Air France aircraft green

By
André Orban
-
0
869

Greenpeace goes to war. An Air France Boeing 777 parked at Paris Charles de Gaulle has been painted in green by activists of the ecologist organisation on Friday morning.

The environmentalists managed to illegally penetrate the airport grounds and used ladders to climb the parked aircraft. The organisation says it wants to denounce ‘greenwashing’ by the French government.

