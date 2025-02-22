Home Air France KLM Group Air France Air France flight diverts to Gander over suspicion of fuel leak

Air France flight diverts to Gander over suspicion of fuel leak

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
56

On 21 February, an Air France Airbus A330 (registered F-GZCM) and operating flight AF446 from Paris CDG, France to Sint Maarten, The Netherlands was forced to divert to the Canadian airport of Gander.

On a suspicion of a fuel leak, and as a precaution, the crew diverted to the airport of Gander, where it safely landed,” Air France confirmed.

Passengers were accommodated while mechanics checked the aircraft. A replacement aircraft will depart Paris CDG airport today, 22 February, to take the passengers from Gander to Sint Maarten.

We regret the inconvenience caused by this situation and would like to remind that the safety of our customers and crew members is absolute imperative,” the airline added.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be