Air France flight diverts to Gander over suspicion of fuel leak

On 21 February, an Air France Airbus A330 (registered F-GZCM) and operating flight AF446 from Paris CDG, France to Sint Maarten, The Netherlands was forced to divert to the Canadian airport of Gander.

“On a suspicion of a fuel leak, and as a precaution, the crew diverted to the airport of Gander, where it safely landed,” Air France confirmed.

Passengers were accommodated while mechanics checked the aircraft. A replacement aircraft will depart Paris CDG airport today, 22 February, to take the passengers from Gander to Sint Maarten.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this situation and would like to remind that the safety of our customers and crew members is absolute imperative,” the airline added.

