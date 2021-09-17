First Air France Airbus A320 refitted with Safran ECOS Shelf Bins

The first Air France A320 retrofitted with Safran Cabin ECOS Shelf Bins and installed by Air France Industries in July 2021, returns to service with success.

The ECOS “Efficient Cabin Open Space” shelf bins offer up to 60% more storage capacity. The new luggage compartments are equipped with easy to reach doors that do not encroach into the cabin aisle and provide a lower shelf height for ease of loading and visibility. They provide an easier and smoother boarding experience, greatly reducing the time spent searching for luggage space or the need to put certain bags in the cargo hold. Aircraft turnaround times also reduce to improve efficiency and on-time performance.

The ECOS Interior is robust, lightweight, and easy to maintain. The installation of the ECOS system was extremely efficient with certification of the interior facilitated by means of FAA and EASA Supplemental Type Certification. The modification also included the installation of Movable Class Dividers supplied by Safran Cabin.

Air France is the first company to choose Safran Cabin’s ECOS “Efficient Cabin Open Space” shelf bins and they will equip in total 24 Air France Airbus A320s.