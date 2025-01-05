Emergency landing for Air France Airbus A318 at Paris CDG after pressurization loss

An Air France Airbus A318, registered F-GUGR, experienced a pressurization issue shortly after departure from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) on January 3, 2005. The aircraft was operating flight AF1448 to Barcelona, Spain when the crew declared an emergency at 21:45 local time.

The cabin pressurization malfunction prompted the deployment of oxygen masks as the aircraft descended rapidly to a safe altitude of 8,000 feet. The crew, following established emergency protocols, returned the aircraft to Paris, where it landed safely at 22:12. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

Air France issued a statement confirming the incident: “The crew of flight AF1448 decided to return to its base after 17 minutes of flight due to a cabin pressure malfunction. Air France crews are trained regularly to manage this type of situation in accordance with the manufacturer’s procedures.”

The airline explained that while the oxygen masks deployed, the automatic trigger altitude had not yet been reached. This proactive step was taken as part of the emergency descent procedure.

Both flight AF1448 and its return flight AF1449 were canceled to facilitate technical inspections of the aircraft. Passengers were assisted by Air France teams at the airport and will be rebooked on alternate flights to their destination. Air France apologized for the inconvenience caused, reiterating its commitment to safety as a top priority.

— Antony Ochieng,KE?? (@Turbinetraveler) January 4, 2025