On 5 March, an Air France Airbus A350 (registered F-HTYA) operated flight AF226 between Paris CDG, France and Delhi, India. Shortly after take-off, a passenger from Indian descent started arguing with fellow passengers, attacked a flight attendant and touched the cockpit door.

The pilots could not but to divert to Sofia, Bulgaria to offload the unruly passenger. One passenger less, the flight continued to Delhi, were the aircraft landed with a delay of just over 2 hours and 30 minutes.