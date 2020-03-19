[Coronavirus] Air France doing all it can to ensure French and European nationals currently abroad can return home

Air France is working in close collaboration with the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies to identify the repatriation needs of French and European nationals and to implement additional transport solutions at specific fares as quickly as possible. This notably concerns Portugal, the Maghreb, Senegal, Madagascar, Tahiti, Argentina, Cuba, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Jordan, Thailand, the Maldives or Vietnam. Details about these flights and the booking procedure will be communicated at a later date.

Air France teams are fully mobilised and are doing all they can to assist French and European nationals at this difficult time. For example, since the announcement of restrictions concerning Morocco, Air France and Transavia have already organized over 100 flights to bring citizens back home.

Air France is working together with the French and international authorities to adapt its flight schedule in real time in line with the evolving situation and the new restrictions imposed on airlines. As of Monday 23 March 2020, several international services*, even if considerably reduced, will nonetheless be maintained to enable French and European nationals to return home.

Air France strongly encourages all its customers to plan their return trip without delay and to modify their booking directly at airfrance.com, where all the support measures are regularly updated.

Finally, to guarantee a regional service vital to the country’s economy, Air France – in cooperation with State departments – will continue to operate most of its mainland France network services on departure from Paris, as well as to Corsica (in partnership with Air Corsica)

*International flight schedule for the week of 23 March, under the restrictions known on 19 March 2020

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Munich, Stockholm, Zurich

Africa: Abidjan, Conakry, Cotonou, Libreville, Kinshasa

North America: New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City

South America: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo

Asia: Tokyo

**French flight schedule for the week of 23 March, on 19 March 2020:

Metropolitan France: Aurillac, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Brive, Castres, Clermont-Ferrand, Lorient, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse

Overseas Departments: Cayenne, Fort-de-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de La Réunion