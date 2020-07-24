Boeing delivers tenth and last 787-9 to Air France

Very early on Friday 24 July, Air France’s tenth Boeing 787-9 landed at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to join the airline’s long-haul fleet.

The aircraft, registration F-HRBJ, is the tenth and last to join the Air France fleet. The forthcoming deliveries of new-generation aircraft will concern the A350s on the long-haul network followed by the A220s on the short and medium-haul network.

With this new-generation aircraft, Air France is continuing to modernise and renew its fleet with more modern, more efficient and more environmentally-friendly aircraft.

This is a major contribution to the airline’s sustainable development strategy. Like the A350s, the Boeing 787 offers operational and environmental benefits with a lower fuel consumption than previous generation aircraft and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions (around 20%) as well as noise emissions.

Onboard, comfort is optimum, with a bright cabin with windows that are 30% larger than those of previous-generation aircraft, more space in the various cabins, better air pressure and humidity levels which make the flight even more comfortable. This aircraft is also equipped with Wi-Fi, allowing customers to stay connected throughout their trip.

July 24th, 2020