[Belarus/Ryanair] Air France forced to cancel route between Paris and Moscow

On 26 and 27 May, Air France cancelled flight AF1154 between Paris CDG, France and Moscow, Russia “for operational reasons linked to bypassing of Belarusian airspace“. The airline said that it failed to approve a new route bypassing Belarus.

Air France, operating the route several days per week, is still waiting Russian approval of a flight plan that would allow it to avoid Belarusian airspace. Tensions between Russia/Belarus and Europe remain high after Belarus hijacked a Ryanair Boeing 737 in order to arrest a political opponent.