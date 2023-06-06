Air France’s new standard of travel coming soon to the Airbus A350

Air France has unveiled its new travel standard for Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins, which will gradually be introduced on the company’s future Airbus A350 fleet starting from July 2023.

The new standard offers enhanced comfort and technology, including a sliding door for the Business seat to create a private space, full-flat beds, and a central panel in the centre seats to provide privacy or shared space for passengers travelling together.

The Airbus A350 will feature new cabins in all travel classes, and Air France has already ordered 41 of these aircraft. The Business seat features a 20-inch 4K Ultra High-Definition screen, while the Premium Economy and Economy cabins offer reclining seats, wider screens, and additional storage space.

Passengers in all cabins will have access to in-flight Wi-Fi.