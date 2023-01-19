Air France’s new long-haul cabins take to the skies for the first time!

New York-JFK, Rio de Janeiro and Dakar are the first destinations available this winter

On 20 January 2023, the first Boeing 777-300 ER equipped with Air France’s latest long-haul cabins will take off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to New York-JFK. Named “Fontainebleau”, this aircraft will then serve Rio de Janeiro airport in Brazil from 21 January and Dakar in Senegal from 22 January.

The continued refurbishment of the 12 Boeing 777-300 ERs in Air France’s long-haul fleet will enable the airline to gradually offer more flights equipped with these new cabins to these first three destinations during the winter season, and then to expand this network during the year.

Thanks to this new major step in Air France’s move upmarket, all of the company’s long-haul Business cabins will be equipped with seats that transform into full-flat beds by the end of 2023, compared to 90% today. By this date, the entire fleet* will also be equipped with in-flight Wi-Fi, compared to 97% today.

*excluding the regional fleet



A new travel experience

In the Business cabin (48 seats), the airline’s completely redesigned iconic seat features even more enveloping curves and extra comfort. This seat’s design is based on the 3 “F”s – Full Flat, meaning that the seat transforms into a real bed almost two metres long, Full Access, providing all passengers direct access to the aisle, and Full Privacy, ensuring optimal privacy. A new sliding door allows passengers to create a totally private space, out of sight from the other passengers in the cabin. To create a greater sense of privacy for passengers travelling together, the seats located in the centre of the cabin are now equipped with a central panel that can be lowered by pressing it down, thus creating a convivial space in which to make the most of the flight together. The seat also features a wide 17.3-inch 4K High-Definition anti-glare screen with a noise-reducing headset, a new Bluetooth connection allowing passengers to use their own headphones and several electric sockets.

As customers board the aircraft, they are greeted by a backlit winged seahorse, embodying the company’s founding myth and rich history. The seat’s padding adds softness and a feeling of cosiness. Wool, brushed aluminium, full-grain French leather are the noble, soft and natural materials chosen by Air France for the manufacture of its seats. Each seat is also embroidered with the company’s trademark red accent.

In the Premium Economy cabin (48 seats), Air France is introducing its latest recliner-type seat model already available on its Airbus A350, while further improving its comfort. Each seat offers 96 cm legroom. The seat cushions have been redesigned and the navy blue herringbone fabric adds further softness. The seat back reclines to 124 degrees and has been widened to provide greater privacy. A new noise-reducing audio headset is integrated into the seat and is easy to use at any time during the flight. The seat also features USB A and C ports.

In the Economy cabin (273 seats), the seats also meet the highest standards of comfort on the market. Each seat has a wide 43 cm seat pan, a 119-degree recline and 79 cm of legroom. The backrest is ergonomically designed, offering reinforced lateral support. It is also equipped with a USB A port.

The seats in these two cabins are equipped with a wide 13.3-inch 4K High-Definition screen with Bluetooth connection, ideal for enjoying over 1,500 hours of on-demand entertainment with personal headphones.

In all cabins, customers have access to the company’s connectivity offer, Air France Connect. The Air France Connect portal offers three passes, including a completely free pass allowing customers to send and receive messages and access information about flight connections.

