Air France will serve the French Caribbean from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly up to three times daily this winter

Air France is increasing its service to the French Caribbean. Starting from 21 December 2020 and for the remainder of the winter season, the company will operate flights between Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, in addition to its frequencies on departure from Paris-Orly. In total, up to three flights will be operated daily between Paris and each of the two islands.

Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France will thus be connected to the two Air France hubs, giving customers connecting opportunities throughout the company’s short, medium and long-haul network.

Flight schedule as from 21 December 2020

To/from Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe): 21 weekly direct flights: 17 weekly direct flights to Paris-Orly 4 weekly direct flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays



To/from Fort-de-France (Martinique): 19 weekly direct flights: 16 weekly direct flights to Paris-Orly 3 weekly direct flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays



Flights will be operated by Boeing 777 equipped with Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Tickets can already be booked at all Air France points of sale including www.airfrance.com. Under the terms of its commercial policy, Air France currently offers modifiable tickets at no cost, irrespective of the selected fare.