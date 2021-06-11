Air France will serve close to 200 destinations this summer

An enhanced flight schedule to France, Europe, North Africa and the French Overseas Departments

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets

In line with the gradual reopening of French borders and the lifting of certain travel restrictions, Air France teams at the airport and onboard are fully mobilised to help customers reunite with their loved ones or reach their holiday destinations.

This summer, Air France plans to serve close to 200 destinations worldwide, including more than 110 destinations in France, Europe and North Africa.

On the short and medium-haul network, in addition to its usual schedule, this summer Air France will operate 81 seasonal routes including 23 new ones. More than 40 summer routes will be served on the domestic network, on departure from Paris and the French regions, notably to Corsica, with direct flights to the Mediterranean island offered from Paris, Bordeaux, Caen, Lille, Lyon, Pau, Rennes, Strasbourg and Nantes.

In Europe, this offer mainly concerns leisure destinations, such as Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy, on departure from Paris and the French regions. Overall and compared with summer 2019, Air France will increase its capacity to Greece by almost 80%, and its capacity to Portugal by nearly 25%.

On long-haul routes, the removal of the essential reasons to travel to most French Caribbean destinations will allow us to increase capacity on these routes that are essential to ensuring territorial continuity. This summer, Air France will operate up to 3 daily flights to Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Saint-Denis de la Réunion on departure from Paris-Orly and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, facilitating connections with the entire Air France network.

In July and August 2021, the Air France flight schedule will represent 65% of the capacity offered during the same period in 2019, compared to 40% in May.

To support the increase in frequencies, the Air France maintenance teams are working hard to bring 10 medium-haul and 12 long-haul aircraft out of storage. In total, 181 Air France aircraft will be in operation this summer.

Flight schedule for July and August 2021 on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly to France, Europe, North Africa and the French Caribbean –

France Ajaccio, Aurillac, Bastia, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Brive, Calvi, Castres, Clermont Ferrand, Figari, Lourdes/Tarbes, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Rennes, Toulouse Europe Alicante, Amsterdam, Athens, Basel/Mulhouse, Barcelona, Bari, Belgrade, Bergen, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Corfu (new), Cork, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Düsseldorf, Edinburg, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Helsinki (new), Heraklion, Ibiza, Istanbul , Kiev, Krakow, Las Palmas (new), Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Malaga, Malta (new), Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Olbia, Oslo, Palermo, Palma De Mallorca, Pisa (new), Porto, Prague, Rhodes (new), Rome, Santorini, Seville, Sofia, Split, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg. Petersburg, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Thessaloniki, Turin, Valencia, Warsaw, Venice, Vienna, Yerevan, Zagreb, Zurich North Africa Agadir (new), Algiers, Casablanca, Djerba, Monastir (new), Oran, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier (new), Tunis French Overseas Departments Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Papeete, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de la Réunion, Saint-Martin

The flight schedule on departure from the French regions, days of operation and fares are available for consultation at airfrance.com

This flight schedule is likely to change and remains subject to obtaining the required governmental authorisations. It will be implemented by taking into account the health measures in force in the different countries or destinations served

Before travelling, Air France highly recommends its customers check the current restrictions, particularly with regard to COVID tests, by consulting the airfrance.traveldoc.aero website.

Customers travelling to Corsica and the French Caribbean on departure from Paris-Orly can present their PCR test results or proof of vaccination using the TousAntiCovid app.

With Air France Protect, book your summer trip with complete peace of mind

As part of its commercial policy, Air France is currently offering fully modifiable tickets for travel until 31 December 2021. Customers can change1 their reservation free of charge, or request a refundable credit voucher2 if they no longer wish to travel. If the flight is cancelled by the airline, customers have the choice of postponing their trip, requesting a full ticket refund or requesting a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

Air France’s health commitment

The health and well-being of Air France customers and staff are at the heart of the company’s concerns. Air France is committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at each stage of their trip, upon arrival at the airport. Onboard the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip, it is compulsory to wear a surgical mask. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating rooms. Air France has also reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tray tables and screens before each flight.

1 Modifications – possibility of changing the date and/or destination of your ticket regardless of the fare conditions until the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the price of the new ticket is higher, the fare difference will be charged to the customer.

2 Refunds – possibility of requesting a ticket refund up to the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, a credit voucher valid for one year will be issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.