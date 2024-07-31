Air France welcomes over 9,000 accredited guests for Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games

As an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Air France has played a crucial role in transporting accredited guests, including athletes, sports delegations, and media representatives. Key highlights include:

: Air France has welcomed over 9,000 accredited guests from more than 150 nationalities, representing a significant portion of the 206 nationalities present at the Games. Peak Arrivals : The highest number of arrivals occurred on July 25, 2024, just before the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024, with nearly 1,000 accredited guests arriving on a single day.

: 90% of the accredited guests arrived at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, the global hub for Air France. Nationalities: Delegations from Japan, Switzerland, and the United States were the most represented on Air France flights.

Preparing for Smooth Operations and Departures

To ensure a smooth experience for all travellers, especially during the peak departure times expected after the Closing Ceremonies, Air France has implemented several measures:

: The off-site check-in system (OAP) will be operational around the Closing Ceremonies, mobilising up to 125 Air France ground staff to manage baggage for delegations travelling on Air France and its partner airlines. Expected Departure Peak: The busiest departure times are anticipated to be on August 12, 2024, the day after the Olympic Closing Ceremony, with departures concentrated over a 24 to 48-hour period.

Commitment to Excellence

Air France’s involvement in the Paris 2024 Games underscores its commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring a seamless travel experience for all participants, from athletes to media representatives. This partnership highlights Air France’s strategic role in supporting one of the world’s most significant sporting events, reinforcing its position as a leading global airline.