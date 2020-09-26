Air France updates its flight schedule for November and December 2020

Air France is continuing to adapt its flight schedule for the period up to 3 January 2021. In the context of currently applicable travel restrictions, Air France will operate 50% of its flight schedule planned for November and December 2020.

By the end of the year, Air France will serve 170 destinations, i.e. almost all of its regular winter network, with frequencies adapted to the level of demand.

On the domestic network, 43 routes will be operated on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Lyon Saint-Exupéry, most of which will offer day return flights.

In Europe, Air France will serve 67 destinations, i.e. its entire regular network for this time of year.

Capacity deployed on the long-haul network – mainly for essential travel and cargo – will continue to increase, particularly to destinations in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, with additional frequencies being introduced to Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and to Saint-Denis de La Réunion, on departure from Paris-Orly.

The flight schedule, the days of operation and the resumption date of the various routes can be consulted by clicking here.

International borders are opening up slowly. This flight schedule is likely to change and remains subject to obtaining the required government authorization.

Flight schedule for the months of November and December 2020 to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle (valid until January 3, 2021)

Metropolitan France Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Clermont Ferrand, Lorient, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Rennes, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories, Caribbean & Indian Ocean Antananarivo, Fort-de-France, Havana, Mahe, Mauritius, Papeete, Point-a- Pitre, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo Europe Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Basel, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Erevan, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Istanbul, Kiev, Krakow, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Oslo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Saint Petersburg, Seville, Sofia, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Turin, Valencia, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb, Zurich Middle East Beirut, Dubai, Cairo Africa Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Algiers, Bamako, Bangui, Brazzaville, Casablanca, Capetown, Conakry, Cotonou, Dakar, Djibouti, Douala, Freetown, Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos, Libreville, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Marrakech, Monrovia, Nairobi, Niamey, N’Djamena, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou, Oran, Pointe-Noire, Rabat, Tunis, Yaoundé North America Atlanta, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico, Miami, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington South America Bogota, Buenos Aires, Fortaleza, Lima, Panama City, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, San Jose, Sao Paulo Asia Bangalore, Bombay (Mumbai), Chennai, Delhi, Ho Chi Min City, Male, Osaka, Beijing, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tianjin, Tokyo

Flight schedule for the months of November and December 2020 to and from Paris-Orly (valid until January 3, 2021)

Metropolitan France

and Corsica Ajaccio, Aurillac, Bastia, Brest, Brive, Calvi, Castres, Figari, Tarbes-Lourdes, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories Caribbean & Indian Ocean Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-a-Pitre, Saint Denis de la Reunion

Flight schedule for the months of November and December 2020 to and from Lyon-Saint-Exupéry (valid until January 3, 2021)

Metropolitan France

and Europe Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Lille, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Prague, Rennes, Rome, Strasbourg, Toulouse

The flight schedule operated under a Public Service Delegation contract between Paris and Aurillac, Brive, Castres and Lourdes and between Strasbourg and Amsterdam will be updated at a later date.

A fully flexible sales policy

Air France is adapting its commercial measures to enable travellers to book their next trip in complete confidence. If customers wish to cancel their trip, their ticket can now be changed at no extra cost and without proof, on the date and to the destination of their choice*. If they prefer, they can request a refundable credit voucher. These measures, which provide optimal flexibility, apply to all trips until 31 March 2021.

If their flight is cancelled by the airline, customers can choose to postpone their trip at no extra cost, change their destination*, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used.

Before travelling, Air France recommends its customers to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries with the relevant authorities or on airfrance.traveldoc.aero, as these may have been modified following the COVID-19 epidemic.

*if the change of date or destination results in a change in price, only the fare difference will be applied.

Air France Protect, Air France’s health commitment

Air France reminds customers that surgical masks must be worn on all its flights. Body temperature checks are carried out on departure of certain Air France flights to international destinations. Daily aircraft cleaning operations have been stepped up and a specific procedure for the disinfection of cabins with an approved virucidal product has been introduced. For more details about the health & hygiene measures implemented by Air France, both on the ground and onboard, click here.