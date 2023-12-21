Air France unveils seven new destinations for summer 2024

New non-stop flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Verona (Italy), Narvik-Lofoten Islands (Norway) and Kalamata (Greece).

Resumption of service to Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA).

Extension through summer of service to Raleigh-Durham (North Carolina, USA), Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) and Tromsø (Norway).

Air France is maintaining its course to diversify its network. The airline will be adding 7 destinations to its summer 2024 schedule (April to October 2024), including 3 new cities, from its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub.

Medium-haul

Next summer, Air France will add 3 new cities out of its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub:

Verona (Italy): up to 3 flights a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, as of April 2, 2024, on Embraer 190

Narvik, gateway to the Lofoten Islands (Norway): 1 weekly flight every Saturday from June 15 to August 31, 2024, on Airbus A319

Kalamata (Greece): 1 weekly flight every Saturday from July 6 to August 31, on Airbus A319

In addition, Air France’s flights to Tromsø (Norway), until now available only in winter, will be extended through the summer. The airline will operate up to 2 flights a week from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, on Airbus A319.

Long-haul

On May 13, 2024, Air France will resume flights to Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA), operated in summer 2023 via Delta Air Lines, Air France’s partner within the transatlantic joint venture alliancing Air France, KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic. The flight will be daily operated with Boeing 787-9.

Also in the United States, the Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Raleigh-Durham (North Carolina) service inaugurated in winter 2023 will be extended to summer 2024, with up to 7 flights weekly (compared to 3 flights a week in winter 2023-2024), operated with Airbus A350-900.

This will bring the total number of North American cities Air France will fly to come summer to 23: Atlanta, Cancun, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Montreal, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Newark, Ottawa, Quebec City, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver and Washington DC.

Moving east, the Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) service introduced in winter 2023 will also be extended through summer 2024, with a daily flight operated with A350-900 aircraft.