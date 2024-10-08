Air France unveils new Michelin-starred menus featuring sustainable and gourmet creations by top chefs

This autumn, Air France introduces exceptional new menus created by Michelin-starred chefs Jérôme Banctel and Josselin Marie for its Paris departures.

Banctel, awarded three Michelin stars in 2024, brings a taste of his native Brittany to long-haul Business cabin dishes, while Josselin Marie focuses on sustainable cuisine for the airline’s short- and medium-haul flights. These chefs join Air France’s prestigious culinary team, including Glenn Viel, Nina Métayer, and Philippe Rigollot.

The menus highlight fresh, seasonal French ingredients, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and vegetarian options. In Air France’s La Première and Business cabins, customers can indulge in gourmet dishes that celebrate French fine dining at its best.