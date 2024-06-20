Air France unveils luxurious new lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Air France is pampering its premium passengers with a brand-new lounge at LAX. Here’s what you can expect:

Elegance and Comfort:

Opens June 21st, 2024, in the Tom Bradley Terminal.

Over 1,100 square metres (12,000 sq. ft.) with seating for 172.

Designed with a focus on French style and comfort.

Features furniture by renowned designers.

A Culinary Journey:

Dining area showcasing French cuisine with hot/cold, savoury/sweet options.

Open kitchen with a chef preparing dishes à la minute.

Wide selection of French wines, champagnes, and cocktails.

Focus on local, seasonal ingredients and sustainability practices.

Relaxation and Rejuvenation:

Clarins spa treatment area offering complimentary facials (open from September).

Private area dedicated to La Première passengers with a shower and exclusive treatment.

Quiet zone for relaxation and a work area with ergonomic seating.

Additional Amenities:

Easy access with eligibility kiosks at the reception.

Free Wi-Fi and ample power outlets.

Digital press available through the Air France Play app.

Planning Your Trip:

This new lounge caters to Air France’s La Première, Business, and Flying Blue Elite Plus members, as well as eligible KLM and SkyTeam partners. Air France offers up to 26 weekly flights between LAX and Paris, with some featuring La Première suites. Additionally, there are connections to Papeete (Tahiti).

Overall, this new lounge promises a luxurious and relaxing experience for Air France’s premium passengers travelling through LAX.