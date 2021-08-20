Air France unveils its new lounge designed by Jouin Manku in terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle

On 19 August 2021, Air France unveils its brand new iconic lounge located in terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. An invitation to celebrate the best of French-style travel, upon arrival at the airport or during transit.

Dedicated to Business customers and Flying Blue Elite Plus members travelling on Air France’s short- and medium-haul Schengen network, this lounge is one of the airline’s largest, with a surface area of 3,000 sq. m. and 570 seats spread over two levels.

In collaboration with teams from Air France and the Group ADP, the entire space and most of the furniture were designed by the Jouin Manku agency, founded by Canadian architect Sanjit Manku and French designer Patrick Jouin. The idea of levitation and grace guided the creative duo, to offer the airline’s customers a real moment suspended in time and enjoy total relaxation before they board.

Following Charlotte Perriand, Andrée Putman and more recently Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance and Mathieu Lehanneur, Air France’s choice to associate itself with this prestigious designer once again illustrates its tradition of working with the best architects and designers of its time, to continue telling its legendary story.

A haven of peace and serenity at the heart of the airport, the lounge, with its curved features and relaxing vibe, is open, airy and uncomplicated at first glance. There is something for everyone, depending on the amount of time customers have before boarding, to rest, freshen up, work or enjoy something to eat and drink.

The materials used, including terrazzo, lava stone, wood, leather and other fabrics, have all been rigorously chosen to last over time. The furniture is solid and functional, designed to provide optimum comfort. The Air France signature colours – shades of blue, a strong presence of white and a hint of red – are highlighted, as well as the accent, the Air France brand symbol, and the winged seahorse, the company’s historical symbol, reminding us of its rich history.

Fluidity and connectivity on the ground floor

After crossing a walkway designed as a transitional entrance hall, the airline’s customers are welcomed by Air France teams at the entrance to the lounge. To ensure fluidity, kiosks allow passengers to scan their boarding pass and access the lounge directly. A left luggage area and a display cabinet offering Air France Shopping travel accessories are also available.

Customers then discover a giant sculpture linking the reception area and the lounge. This work of art, inspired by the wings of an aircraft, symbolises flight, technology and the avant-garde. It reinforces the “cocoon” spirit that dominates the lounge.

At the heart of the lounge, a “runway view” is revealed. A huge curved window with a view of the sky and the airport runways, it dominates the entire space and lets in a northern light that illuminates the lounge, without dazzling the eye. At daybreak and at nightfall, the runway view subtly sparkles, offering warmth and comfort.

Wi-Fi is available free of charge and there are sockets for recharging mobile devices. A dedicated area for Flying Blue Ultimate customers, directly accessible from the reception area, offers a fully personalized service and has its own private lounges.

As for the catering offer, gourmet kiosks are located on each level. Tinted with a coppery champagne colour, they promote the refinement and conviviality of French cuisine. The catering offer changes throughout the day. For a quick bite to eat, mini sandwiches, salads and hot quiches are available at all times. There is also a dedicated counter with pancakes in the morning, dishes of the day made by a chef at lunchtime, as well as an aperitif service. Cheeses and desserts complete this offer designed in the spirit of a French bistro. The wine list, chosen by Paolo Basso, world’s best sommelier in 2013, offers a wide selection of wines and champagnes. Finally, a vast “detox” area has a relaxing atmosphere and offers a wide range of herbal teas.

In an eco-responsible approach, Air France favours regional and seasonal products. In addition, to limit the use of single-use plastics, the airline provides its customers with water fountains throughout the lounge. It also pays particular attention to the selective sorting and recycling of all catering services.

At the heart of the lounge, a giant staircase welcomes guests and invites them to discover the upper floor and enjoy the runway view.

Upstairs, take time to recharge your batteries

Travellers with more time to spare will find relaxation areas upstairs. There is a dedicated area with large, comfortable loungers and subdued lighting to relax in a cozy atmosphere. Comfortable recliner seats also allow guests to enjoy the unique view of the runways in complete tranquillity.

A Clarins treatment area offers guests the opportunity to discover the new Traveller Spa concept. Express beauty or radiance treatments, 20-minute tailor-made facials are available to prepare for the flight. Finally, a wellness area with ten showers and a changing room is also available. An ideal way to recharge your batteries between two flights.

Air France Protect, the promise of a safe trip

As part of its “Air France Protect” programme, the airline ensures the strictest health measures at every stage of the trip. It is compulsory to wear a surgical mask in the lounge. Hand sanitizer is also available throughout the lounge. Close to the self-service catering area, the serving utensils are changed regularly. Finally, as the press offer is limited, customers are invited to download the Air France Play app before their departure to enjoy a wide choice of newspapers and magazines.

Located between the two boarding areas at terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, this new Air France lounge is open from 5.30 am to 10 pm. Accessible free of charge for Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, and for a fee of 35 euros for customers travelling in the Economy cabin, subject to availability in the lounge.

