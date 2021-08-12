Air France unveils its fully redesigned lounge at Montreal-Trudeau airport

On the 11th of August 2021, Air France officially opened its fully redesigned lounge at Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. In association with the Plaza Premium Group, the airline now offers its Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers a vast, elegant and welcoming space, promoting French-style hospitality to enhance their travel experience.

Located in the international section of the terminal, this 490 m² lounge has a seating capacity of 149. Bathed in light, it boasts a large bay window offering a view of the runways, the airline’s aircraft and one of the slopes of Mount Royal overlooking the city of Montreal.

Air France worked together with Canadian companies to create most of the furniture and lighting. The Air France colours – shades of blue, greys and whites, with touches of red – are dominant, as well as the Accent, the Air France brand symbol, and the winged seahorse, the company’s historical symbol, reminding everyone of its rich history. Champagne lacquered metal screens provide structure to the lounge.

At the entrance, customers are welcomed by Plaza Premium Group agents. Automatic eligibility kiosks are also available for greater fluidity.

They then enter the main lounge area, where seats and large sofas are available for everyone to relax, eat or work in comfort. A shared work area is also available. Free Wi-Fi and USB sockets are also available to all customers.

Flying Blue Ultimate customers have access to a more private space, with large sofas and seats to feel at home.

An area allows customers to shower or freshen up before their flight. Finally, for those looking for travel inspiration, an ‘Air France Travel Guide’ screen gives customers ideas for their upcoming trips.

Catering at the heart of the lounge

At the heart of the lounge, a vast area offers catering centred around French cuisine. A self-service buffet offers hot and cold, savoury and sweet dishes to meet everyone’s expectations throughout the day. The company also offers vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. A large bar also offers a wide selection of French wines and champagnes.

This fall, the lounge will introduce a new dedicated catering service in the cozy atmosphere of the ‘Night Service’ area. This offer anticipates the desire for rest of Business customers travelling from Montreal to Paris on the last evening flight. They can choose to enjoy in the lounge a real French-style gourmet meal, identical to that served on board, with in-seat restaurant-style service. Starters, hot dishes, cheese, desserts and a wine and champagne list will be offered to these eligible clients. During the flight, they can then enjoy their night on board to the full. If they make the request, their meal tray will not be loaded on the flight to limit food waste. Customers who wish to do so will still be able to enjoy another meal on board.

In an eco-responsible approach, Air France favours local and seasonal products for its catering offer. In addition, to limit the consumption of single-use plastic bottles, the airline provides its customers with water fountains, as well as plastic-free cutlery. It also pays particular attention to limiting food waste, selective waste sorting and recycling of catering utensils. In the showers, the facilities are also eco-responsible.

The transformation of the lounge also meant that the old furniture had to be disposed of. Some items were donated to a charity. Others were offered at auction to Air France-KLM staff in Montreal. All proceeds went to the Montreal-based Le Chaînon Foundation, which helps women in need.

The Air France lounge in Montreal is open daily from 2pm to 10pm for Air France and KLM customers. Access is free for Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, and customers travelling in Economy or Premium Economy can also purchase lounge access subject to availability.