Air France unveils its first Airbus A220-300

Air France is continuing to renew its fleet and takes delivery of the 1st of the 60 Airbus A220-300s ordered to replace its Airbus A318s and A319s, as well as several Airbus A320s;

The A220-300 is a major lever in improving Air France’s economic and environmental performance, with a cost reduction per seat of 10%, a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 34% reduced noise footprint;

Commercial flights to Berlin, Madrid, Milan Venice and Barcelona start from 31 October.

On 29 September 2021, Air France took delivery of its first Airbus A220-300, the company’s latest jewel in the fleet on its short and medium-haul network. Since introducing the Airbus A350 on its long-haul network, the company is continuing its fleet renewal and by 2025 will have integrated the 60 A220-300s ordered in 2019 to gradually replace its Airbus A318s and A319s as well as several Airbus A320s. This order – the largest from a European customer – includes an additional mix of 30 options and 30 purchase rights.

“This new aircraft with an unparalleled energy performance represents a major asset for Air France. To date, fleet renewal is the main source of reducing CO2 emissions, and this is why we are continuing to invest in latest-generation aircraft. We are also activating all the levers at our disposal such as sustainable fuels or eco-piloting, as part of our contribution to promoting a carbon-neutral air transport industry and positioning ourselves as a leading player of a more sustainable aviation,” stated Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM.

“The arrival of a new aircraft is always a special occasion for an airline. All the Air France teams have spent over two years preparing for this moment and we are excited to see our customers discover the optimal comfort offered by this aircraft. The cabin is more spacious, brighter, and offers full Wi-Fi-connectivity, further contributing to the upmarket positioning of our offer,” added Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France.