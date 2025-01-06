Air France unveils “Air France Holidays” with tailored Flight + Hotel packages

Air France has launched Air France Holidays, offering flexible flight and hotel packages to over 400 destinations worldwide. The platform, available at holidays.airfrance.fr, features customisable holiday plans, activities, and the option to pay in instalments. Customers can explore destinations like Mauritius, Egypt, or New York, and book exclusive experiences, from concerts to sports events.

Flying Blue loyalty members earn Miles on bookings, while registered Air France Holidays members enjoy perks like weekly deals, flash sales with discounts up to 70%, and a €100 credit offer valid from January 6–31, 2025.

A unique advertising campaign promotes this new service across France, using pointillist-inspired visuals and multi-channel ads in metros, major cities, TV, and digital platforms, targeting a broader customer base.