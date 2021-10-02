Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice and Nice Airport carry out a Nice-Paris flight fuelled with 30% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Air France, TotalEnergies, the Metropole and the Airport of Nice Côte d’Azur have joined forces to operate a flight fuelled with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Air France Flight 6235 has taken off for Orly Airport in Paris on 1 October at 18.30 from Nice Airport’s Terminal 2, after being loaded with 30% SAF produced by TotalEnergies in its French plants.

The SAF-fuelled flight is taking place during the Nice Transition Days, an international festival celebrating ecological innovations lasting until October 3, 2021, hosted by and organised by the Métropole of Nice-Côte d’Azur in partnership with the La Tribune newspaper and the Transition Forum association. The flight marks the end of the Transition Forum, an international economic conference held over two days during the Nice Transition Days, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon future.

The flight, operated out of France’s second-largest airport, concretises the ambition shared by public and private enterprises alike to meet the major dual challenge of decarbonising air travel while continuing to support a vibrant economy and tourist industry in the regions. This shared endeavour illustrates the need to come together to create a convergence between economic and social imperatives and the energy transition.

After a first long-haul flight fuelled by French-made SAF in May, this is a further realisation by Air France and TotalEnergies towards supporting and developing the production of sustainable aviation fuel in France, as an essential condition for its widespread take-up in French airports.

The biofuel used for this flight was produced from waste and residues generated by the circular economy. It was made by TotalEnergies from used cooking oils at its biorefinery of La (Bouches-du-Rhône) and its plant at Oudalle (Seine-Maritime). The French-produced SAF carries ISCC-EU certification (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) awarded by an independent body that guarantees its sustainability. The 30% incorporation on the Nice-Paris flight will prevent the emission of 3 tonnes of CO 2 .

Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, Chairman of the Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur and Deputy Chairman of the Provence-Alps-Côte d’Azur region: “I am delighted that Nice is seeing the first Nice-Paris flight fueled with 30% SAF, symbolising the policy of transition towards decarbonised forms of transport. This technological innovation, which illustrates the ecology of the future that I so fervently hope to see, is a crucial advance in a sector that urgently needs to reduce its emissions of greenhouse gases. I have chosen to commit us to a reduction of 55% of these emissions by 2030 in mainland France, and to an ambitious plan for sustainable land planning, greening, sustainable mobility, habitat and waste prevention. This is the framework in which Nice Airport—a leading instrument of economic development in France—is contributing to a very active and determined environmental policy, with a commitment to “Net Zero Carbon”, with no offsetting, by 2030.”

Anne Rigail, CEO, Air France: “Air France is very happy to sign off the two days of the Nice Transition Forum with a flight from Nice to Orly Airport in Paris, fuelled with a significant 30% proportion of SAF. This operation is a further reminder to our partners, the City of Nice Côte d’Azur, Nice Airport and TotalEnergies, that only close collaboration between all stakeholders will allow SAF to become the air industry’s foremost driver of decarbonization.”

Alexis Vovk, President, TotalEnergies Marketing & Services: “The development of biofuels is a major pathway for TotalEnergies to follow in working towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and meeting the challenge of transport decarbonisation. It is also an additional asset in helping the regions with their own energy transition, alongside solutions that are available today—electric mobility and gas, wind and solar. We are continuing to adapt our industrial facilities and service offering to optimise our response to the growing demand from both public and private sectors, illustrated this week by the signing of a declaration of cooperation in green growth between TotalEnergies and the Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur. By acting directly on the carbon intensity of the energy products used by our customers, we are pursuing our strategy of building a multi-energy company with the ambition to get to net zero by 2050.”

Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Management Board, Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur: “For twenty years, Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur has been fighting on all fronts to bring its direct emissions down, and as a result of these efforts the reduction in absolute terms of its emissions recently earned it Airport Carbon Accreditation level 4+, which is the highest level awarded and which it is the first French airport company to achieve. Operating a SAF-fuelled flight seven years after an initial test flight chimes with and strengthens our resolve to be an active player in the decarbonisation of air travel and a test lab for the airport of the future.”

Jean-Christophe Tortora, Chairman, La Tribune: “This flight is a source of pride for our newspaper because our everyday mission is to inform people and bring them together to make a difference. With this air travel innovation, thanks to our partners, the Forum held at Nice has been more environmentally responsible. La Tribune is working towards a lower-carbon future and will pursue other initiatives to turn the media industry into a player committed to facing the climate emergency.”

Sustainable Aviation Fuel – SAF

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an immediately available solution for achieving significant CO 2 reductions in air transport. It can be dropped into existing storage and distribution infrastructure, aeroplanes and engines without any modifications. Its progressive use worldwide should lead to a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions from air transport, because it produces 80% less CO 2 on average across its entire life cycle.

The Nice Transition Days

To underline the City of Nice Côte d’Azur’s commitment to the ecological transition and its international appeal, the Nice Transition Days are taking place until October 3. A genuine innovation lab, they allow visitors to discover and test the latest innovations to change people’s everyday lives, and to enjoy a range of experiences over the four-day event.

The Transition Forum

For two days, starting on September 30, this conversation space hosted a diverse community of international players, decision-makers from the public and private sectors, global innovators, entrepreneurs, industrial groups, researchers and figures from civil society, for the purpose of catalyzing solutions.

Nice, October 1, 2021