Air France to serve Quebec City, its 4th destination in Canada in Summer 2022

Up to 3 weekly flights operated by Airbus A330-200 as from 17 May, 2022

Present in Canada for 71 years, Air France will also increase service to its other Canadian destinations: Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver

Air France is expanding its services to Canada, the airline’s second-largest long-haul market in seats offered.

As of 17 May 2022, Air France will fly from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights will be operated by Airbus A330-200 equipped with the new travel cabins, with a capacity of 224 seats (36 in Business, 21 in Premium Economy and 167 in Economy).

Flight schedules (in local time):

AF0352: Leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 13:10, arrives in Quebec City at 14:40

AF0353: Leaves Quebec City at 17:00, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle the following day at 05:45

This new non-stop route is in addition to Air France’s daily bus service linking Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport to Quebec City, which is available free of charge to all customers connecting from an Air France flight.

This flight schedule is subject to change depending on travel restrictions.

Quebec City, a fortified treasure on the Saint-Laurent River

Quebec City is the capital of the Canadian province of Quebec. Classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985, its historic centre – Old Quebec – is the only fortified city in North America.

Once the gateway to New France, Quebec City is now a buoyant city where festivals and major cultural events take place throughout the year. The exceptional natural parks in its region and in the east of the province are ideal opportunities to discover the beauty of Quebec’s great outdoors.

Air France in Canada

Present in Canada since 1950, Air France links Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Montreal (Air France’s 2nd international destination with up to 4 daily flights), Toronto (up to 2 daily flights) and Vancouver (up to 1 daily flight) all year round.

This summer, Air France’s capacity to and from Canada will be 25% higher than before the pandemic. Air France will thus become the leading European airline in terms of capacity between Europe and Canada.

Onboard the Air France A330-200

The cabins on Air France’s Airbus A330-200 have recently been completely refitted to offer all customers the highest levels of comfort. Equipped with a Wi-Fi connection available throughout the flight, this aircraft offers:

In the Business cabin: a seat that converts into a fully flat 2-metre long bed.

In the Premium Economy cabin: a fixed-shell seat that reclines to 130° and offers one of the widest seats on the market, as well as lumbar support.

In Economy: a 118° reclining seat with ergonomic seat foam.

All seats are equipped with Air France’s latest-generation entertainment system, offering over 1,000 hours of films, TV series and other programmes on large HD touch screens. Individual USB sockets are also available to allow everyone to recharge their electronic devices.