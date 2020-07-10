Air France to serve close to 170 destinations in September and October 2020

Air France is further reinforcing its flight schedule for summer 2020. Subject to the lifting of travel restrictions, the gradual increase in the number of frequencies and destinations will continue, reaching 50% of the flight schedule initially planned at the end of September and 60% at the end of October.

Air France plans to serve close to 170 destinations at the end of summer 2020, i.e. 85% of its usual network.

On departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, domestic network activity will reach almost full capacity. The number of medium and long haul routes will continue to increase as will the number of frequencies to the vast majority of destinations.

From Paris-Orly, Air France will operate additional destinations as of the end of August 2020.

Domestic inter-regional routes will also increase.

The flight schedule will be operated by 163 of the 212 aircraft in the Air France fleet.

The flight schedule, the days of operation and the resumption date of the various routes can be consulted by clicking here.

International borders are opening up slowly. This flight schedule is likely to change and remains subject to obtaining the required government authorization. Air France will take into account the current health & hygiene measures in the countries or destinations served to guarantee its passengers the highest level of health safety.

Updating the flight schedule will result in the cancellation of bookings for flights that are not operated. Commercial measures, which can be consulted online at airfrance.com and at all sales points, will enable the customers concerned to postpone their trip free of charge or to cancel it, by requesting a bonus voucher or a ticket refund.

Flight schedule for September and October 2020 to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Metropolitan France Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Clermont Ferrand, Lorient, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Mulhouse, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Rennes, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories, Caribbean & Indian Ocean Antananarivo, Havana, Mauritius, Papeete, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Saint Martin Europe Aberdeen, Alicante, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Belgrade, Bergen, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bremen, Bucharest, Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Cork, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Erevan, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Heraklion, Ibiza, Istanbul, Kiev, Krakow, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Olbia, Oslo, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Saint Petersburg, Seville, Sofia, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Turin, Valencia, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb, Zurich Middle East Beirut, Dubai, Cairo Africa Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Algiers, Bamako, Bangui, Brazzaville, Casablanca, Conakry, Cotonou, Dakar, Djibouti, Douala, Freetown, Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos, Libreville, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Marrakech, Nairobi, Niamey, N’Djamena, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou, Oran, Pointe-Noire, Rabat, Tunis, Yaoundé North America Atlanta, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Houston, Mexico, Miami, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington South America Bogota, Buenos Aires, Fortaleza, Lima, Panama City, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, San Jose, Sao Paulo Asia Bangalore, Bangkok, Bombay (Mumbai), Delhi, Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai, Ho Chi Min City

Flight schedule for September and October 2020 to and from Paris-Orly

Metropolitan France and Corsica Ajaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Brest, Calvi, Figari, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse North America New York French overseas departments & territories, Caribbean & Indian Ocean Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de la Réunion

The flight schedule operated under a Public Service Delegation contract between Paris and Aurillac, Brive, Castres and Lourdes and between Strasbourg and Amsterdam will be updated at a later date.

Before travelling, Air France recommends its customers contact the relevant authorities to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries, which may have changed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Air France reminds customers that surgical masks must be worn on all its flights. Body temperature checks are carried out on departure of certain Air France flights to international destinations. Daily aircraft cleaning operations have been stepped up and a specific procedure for the regular disinfection of cabins with an approved virucidal spray has been introduced. For more details about the health & hygiene measures implemented by Air France, both on the ground and onboard, click here.

