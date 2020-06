Air France to serve close to 150 destinations this summer, i.e. 80% of its usual network

As air traffic picks up, Air France is gradually reinforcing its flight schedule for summer 2020

By the end of June, the flight schedule will represent 20% of the capacity usually deployed over this period. Subject to the lifting of travel restrictions, the gradual increase in the number of frequencies and destinations will continue, reaching 35% of the flight schedule initially planned in July and 40% in August.

Air France plans to serve close to 150 destinations, i.e. 80% of its usual network, with priority given to strengthening its domestic network. Several routes will resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica. The number of services will also be increased to the French overseas departments and territories, as well as to Europe, mainly to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

Long-haul services will gradually resume on a large part of the network, both for passenger and cargo transport, which is particularly buoyant.

The flight schedule will be operated by 106 of the 224 aircraft in the Air France fleet.

“We can see that people need to travel again and will gradually be resuming services to 150 destinations in France, Europe and the rest of the world this summer. After this difficult period, we are delighted to be welcoming our customers back on board, so that they can travel this summer and be reunited with their loved ones. All Air France staff, both on the ground and on board, are committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health & safety“, said Air France CEO Anne Rigail.

Flight schedule for July and August 2020 to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Metropolitan France Ajaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Calvi, Clermont Ferrand, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Rennes, Toulon, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories, Caribbean & Indian Ocean Antananarivo, Cayenne, Fort de France, Havana, Mauritius, Papeete, Pointe à Pitre, Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Santo Domingo, Saint Martin Europe Alicante, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Bergen, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest, Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Cork, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Heraklion, Ibiza, Krakow, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Mykonos, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Olbia, Oslo, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Santorini, Seville, Split, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Thessaloniki, Turin, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Yerevan, Zagreb, Zurich Middle East Beirut, Dubai, Cairo Africa Conakry, Cotonou, Douala, Nouakchott, Tunis, Yaoundé + other destinations subject to obtaining the required government authorization. North America Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Toronto South America Panama City, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Sao Paulo Asia Bangalore, Bangkok, Bombay (Mumbai), Delhi, Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo

Flight schedule for July and August 2020 to and from Paris-Orly

Metropolitan France Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi, Figari

Details of Air France’s summer flight schedule on departure from the French regions

In July and August, the gradual increase in the number of frequencies and destinations will continue, with the resumption of several services between Paris and the French regions, inter-regional routes, and the launch of seasonal routes, particularly to and from Corsica. In total, Air France will operate inter-regional routes to and from 27 metropolitan destinations, connecting them to close to 150 destinations worldwide via the Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub. As from 26 June, flights to Corsica will resume from Paris-Orly. All other flights which normally depart from this airport will continue to operate out of Paris-Charles de Gaulle until further notice. Flight schedule on departure from the French regions for July and August 2020 Ajaccio Bordeaux, Caen, Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Paris Orly, Pau, Rennes, Bastia Bordeaux, Lille, Nantes, Paris Orly, Rennes, Biarritz Geneva, Lyon, Nice, Paris CDG Bordeaux Ajaccio, Athens, Bastia, Calvi, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris CDG Brest Lyon, Marseille, Paris CDG, Toulon Calvi Bordeaux, Caen, Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Paris Orly, Rennes, Strasbourg Caen Ajaccio, Calvi, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Nice Clermont-Ferrand Figari, Paris CDG Figari Bordeaux, Caen, Clermont-Ferrand, Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Paris Orly, Rennes, Strasbourg Lille Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse Lyon Ajaccio, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Calvi, Figari, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Paris CDG, Pau, Rennes, Strasbourg, Toulouse Marseille Athens, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Heraklion, Lille, Nantes, Paris CDG, Rennes, Strasbourg Metz-Nancy-Lorraine Nice Montpellier Paris CDG Nantes Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris CDG, Toulon Nice Athens, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Caen, Lille, Lyon, Metz-Nancy, Nantes, Paris CDG, Rennes, Strasbourg Pau Ajaccio, Lyon, Paris CDG Perpignan Lille, Paris CDG Rennes Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris CDG, Toulouse Strasbourg Calvi, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse Toulon Brest, Lille, Nantes, Paris CDG Toulouse Athens, Lille, Lyon, Paris CDG, Rennes, Strasbourg The flight schedule between Paris and Aurillac, Brive, Castres and Lourdes and between Strasbourg and Amsterdam will be updated at a later date. Details of operating times and days are available at airfrance.fr. Air France’s flight schedule is adjusted in real time according to changes in demand.

This flight schedule is subject to change and remains subject to obtaining the required government authorization. It will take into account the current health & hygiene measures in the various countries or destinations served.

Updating the flight schedule will result in the cancellation of bookings for flights that are not operated. Commercial measures, which can be consulted online at airfrance.com and at all sales points, will enable the customers concerned to postpone their trip free of charge or to cancel it, by requesting a bonus voucher or a ticket refund.

Before travelling, Air France recommends its customers contact the relevant authorities to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries, which may have changed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Air France reminds customers that surgical masks must be worn on all its flights and that temperature checks are carried out prior to boarding. Daily aircraft cleaning operations have been stepped up and a specific procedure for the regular disinfection of cabins with an approved virucidal spray has been introduced. For more details about the health & hygiene measures implemented by Air France, both on the ground and on board, click here.

June 12th, 2020