Air France to serve 171 destinations including 5 new routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle in Winter 2022-2023

A level of activity close to winter 2019 ;

171 destinations served worldwide including 5 new routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle: New York-Newark (United States), Tromsø (Norway), Kittilä (Finland), Innsbruck and Salzburg (Austria) ;

First flights of the new long-haul Business seat on Boeing 777-300 ER in the coming weeks.

After a summer marked by strong demand for travel, Air France is continuing to reopen its global network. During the 2022-2023 winter season (November 2022 – March 2023), the airline will serve 171 destinations, including 86 long-haul and 85 short- and medium-haul. The company’s entire fleet will be in operation and capacity levels across the network will be close to those of winter 2019.

The end of the year will see the launch of Air France’s new long-haul cabins. The airline is pursuing its strategy of moving upmarket and is gradually installing a new Business seat which transforms into a real bed almost 2 metres long on 12 Boeing 777-300 ERs. A new sliding door makes it possible to completely privatise the seat area, preserving it from the rest of the cabin. The first flight will take place in the coming weeks to New York-JFK.

Long-haul: launch of Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Newark, resumption of Cape Town (South Africa) and Tokyo-Haneda (Japan)

Air France is pursuing its proactive policy in term of capacity in the most resilient geographical areas, including North America and Africa.

In North America, and for the second winter in a row, Air France will operate a direct service between Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Montreal (Canada) from 22 October 2022 with two flights a week operated by Airbus A320.

As the leading airline on the Paris-New York route, Air France will launch a daily non-stop service between its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub and New York-Newark Liberty Airport (EWR), the second largest international airport serving New York and the surrounding area, on 12 December 2022. This daily flight operated by Boeing 777-200 ER marks the return of Air France to Newark, the airline’s historic destination served directly until 2012. It will be in addition to the “Shuttle” service available between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and New York-John F. Kennedy (JFK) with 6 daily flights operated by Air France and 2 by its Skyteam partner Delta Air Lines.

Finally, the Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Dallas summer route will be extended for the winter season with 3 flights per week operated by 777-200 ER.

In Africa, Air France will resume its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Cape Town (South Africa) on 30 October 2022, suspended since the beginning of the Covid crisis. 3 weekly flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9. In addition to Cape Town, Air France operates 7 weekly flights to Johannesburg in South Africa.

NB: as part of the gradual reopening of Japan’s borders, Air France has resumed flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Tokyo-Haneda (Japan), with 5 weekly flights operated by Boeing 787-9. This winter, Air France will fly from Paris to both Tokyo airports, with up to 5 weekly flights to Tokyo-Narita airport from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Short and medium-haul: focus on winter destinations with 4 new seasonal routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Austria, Norway and Finland

Winter 2022-2023 will be marked by an extension of Air France’s offer to winter destinations and North Africa.

From 30 October 2022, Air France will launch a new route between Paris-Orly and Casablanca, with one daily flight operated by Airbus A320. On the same date, the Nice-London Heathrow (UK) route, which until now has only been operated during the summer peak, will become an annual service, with a daily flight operated by Airbus A320.

Launched in 2021, the seasonal Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Rovaniemi (Finland) route will resume this year from 27 November with up to one daily flight operated by Airbus A320 during the Christmas period.

On 10 December 2022, four new destinations will join the Air France network:

Kittilä (Finland) and Tromsø (Norway) will both be served once a week by A320 and Airbus A319 respectively. Tromsø will be the most northerly destination on the Air France-KLM network.

Innsbruck and Salzburg (Austria), with respectively 2 and 1 weekly flight operated by Embraer 190 starting 10 December 2022.

Finally, the summer routes Paris-Orly – Tunis (Tunisia), Marseille – Algiers (Algeria), Toulouse – Algiers (Algeria) and Toulouse – Oran (Algeria) will be extended for the winter season.

Details of the flight schedule, days of operation and fares are available on airfrance.com.

This flight schedule is subject to change and remains subject to obtaining the necessary government authorisations. It will be implemented taking into account the health measures in force in the various countries or destinations served.

Before travelling, Air France invites its customers to check the travel restrictions and documents required on arrival at their destination. For more information, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.