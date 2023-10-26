Air France to serve 167 destinations, including two new ones, in winter 2023-2024

Air France has announced its plans for the Winter 2023-2024 season. The airline will serve a total of 167 destinations in 79 countries, including two new routes departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle: Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina, USA, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, services to Ottawa in Canada, Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, and Krakow in Poland will be extended to the winter season.

The capacity to Asia is set to increase by 60% compared to the previous winter, driven by growth in China and Japan. Air France will maintain daily flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong and add a second flight to Tokyo-Haneda. The airline will also resume daily flights to Bangkok during the winter season.

In cooperation with Etihad Airways, Air France will commence daily flights to Abu Dhabi using an Airbus A350-900. The airline will continue to operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai. The service to Nairobi, Kenya, will be daily, and the route to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, inaugurated in June, will be extended to the winter season.

Notably, flights from/to Niamey in Niger, Bamako in Mali, and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso remain suspended due to safety concerns.

Air France is also rolling out its latest long-haul cabins on Boeing 777-300 ERs and Airbus A350-900s. These cabins, available in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes, aim to enhance the travel experience and will be available on select flights to various destinations.

In the medium-haul category, Air France will resume seasonal routes to Tromsø in Norway, Rovaniemi in Finland, Kittilä in Finland, and Innsbruck in Austria. Flights to Krakow in Poland will be extended to the winter season. Flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, will remain suspended through October 31.

Additionally, Air France-KLM Group’s low-cost affiliate, Transavia France, will operate flights to 84 cities in 26 countries this winter, making it the top low-cost airline at Paris’ airports.