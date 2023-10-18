Air France to reorganise domestic traffic based on own hub in Paris CDG and Transavia hub in Paris Orly

Air France is responding to a decrease in demand for domestic flights to and from Paris due to factors like videoconferencing, reduced business travel, and a shift toward rail travel driven by government recommendations and corporate social responsibility policies. Between 2019 and 2023, traffic on these routes declined significantly.
In response, Air France Group is proposing a project to adapt its domestic service by summer 2026. The key points of this project include:
- All domestic and international flights will be operated from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with an exception for flights to/from Corsica, which will continue to operate from Paris-Orly.
- Transavia will become the primary operator at Paris-Orly, focusing on development and operating a more fuel-efficient fleet.
- Air France will continue to serve certain destinations from Paris-Orly until 2026.
- Additional flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to various destinations will be introduced to facilitate international connections and strengthen regional connectivity.
- The initiative aims to maintain the Air France brand presence in all markets, optimise resources, and improve competitiveness.
- The impact on employment will be limited, with job changes in Toulouse, Marseille, and Nice managed through voluntary transfers and departures. Employee bases will be maintained.
- For employees at Paris-Orly, options for equivalent positions at Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be considered, and a process of consultation and negotiation with employee representatives and trade unions will begin.
Overall, the initiative is a response to changing travel demand, aiming to maintain Air France’s competitiveness while minimising job impacts.