Air France to reorganise domestic traffic based on own hub in Paris CDG and Transavia hub in Paris Orly

Air France is responding to a decrease in demand for domestic flights to and from Paris due to factors like videoconferencing, reduced business travel, and a shift toward rail travel driven by government recommendations and corporate social responsibility policies. Between 2019 and 2023, traffic on these routes declined significantly.

In response, Air France Group is proposing a project to adapt its domestic service by summer 2026. The key points of this project include:

All domestic and international flights will be operated from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with an exception for flights to/from Corsica, which will continue to operate from Paris-Orly. Transavia will become the primary operator at Paris-Orly, focusing on development and operating a more fuel-efficient fleet. Air France will continue to serve certain destinations from Paris-Orly until 2026. Additional flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to various destinations will be introduced to facilitate international connections and strengthen regional connectivity. The initiative aims to maintain the Air France brand presence in all markets, optimise resources, and improve competitiveness. The impact on employment will be limited, with job changes in Toulouse, Marseille, and Nice managed through voluntary transfers and departures. Employee bases will be maintained. For employees at Paris-Orly, options for equivalent positions at Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be considered, and a process of consultation and negotiation with employee representatives and trade unions will begin.

Overall, the initiative is a response to changing travel demand, aiming to maintain Air France’s competitiveness while minimising job impacts.