Air France to offer twice-daily flights to Munich from Paris-Orly

As from 29 March 2020, Air France customers will be able to travel to Munich (Germany) thanks to twice-daily flights out of Paris-Orly. These flights will be operated by Embraer 190 with a capacity of 100 seats.

This announcement comes a few weeks after Lufthansa also published the schedule of its first flights between Munich and Paris Orly from 19 March 2020.

Flight schedules (in local time)

AF7350: Leaves Paris-Orly at 7:00, arrives in Munich at 8:30

AF7352: Leaves Paris-Orly at 16:10, arrives in Munich at 17:40

AF7351: Leaves Munich at 9:20, arrives at Paris-Orly at 10:50

AF7353: Leaves Munich at 18:40, arrives at Paris-Orly at 20:10

Air France customers can also travel to Munich from Paris-Charles de Gaulle thanks to 6 daily flights.

A more extensive network at Paris-Orly

With this new route, Air France continues to develop its medium-haul network on departure from Paris-Orly, in addition to the existing offer on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. After Geneva (Switzerland) and Algiers (Algeria), launched this winter, along with Madrid (Spain), also scheduled to begin operation as from 23 March 2020, Munich is Air France’s fourth medium-haul destination to be served from Paris-Orly.

Located close to Paris, easily accessible from the south of Paris and recently renovated, Paris-Orly airport offers many assets in addition to those of Paris-Charles de Gaulle. By relying on its two main hubs, Air France is more widely meeting its customers’ expectations, who will now be able to enjoy more convenient flight times. In addition to the flights operated out of Paris-Charles de Gaulle, these flights increase the combinations available to customers travelling from the French regions or on connecting flights from Cayenne (Guiana), Fort-de-France (Martinique), Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), St. Denis de la Reunion (Reunion) and New York (USA).

Munich, the cultural home of the German soul and vital economic force

Spot-lit by its artistic and cultural pluralism, the rich capital of Bavaria is the second tourist destination in Germany, just behind Berlin. Its unique heritage is the fruit of a prestigious dynasty – the House of Wittelsbach -, Catholicism, Romanticism, and the vital force of nature. Munich is more than a city; it is a vibration. It is the inner resonance of the German artistic soul, which unites traditional and avant-garde art movements in its three phenomenal picture galleries, under the bell towers of its late Gothic cathedral covered with Renaissance domes, symbolic of Heavenly Jerusalem. Munich in every way remains a formidable artistic, cultural and scientific centre, never ceasing to expand its vocabulary of correspondences between colours, sounds and words.

Munich is also one of Germany’s most dynamic economic centres. A centre of innovation, the city is a major industrial, commercial, financial and banking centre, as well as being one of the European leaders in digital technology. Home to multinational company headquarters, the city has particularly strong economic ties with the rest of the world, notably with France with more than 500 companies established in Bavaria, i.e. close to a quarter of French companies present in Germany.

Air France in Germany

In total, this summer, Air France will offer nine German destinations, served thanks to 12 routes from France –

– Munich from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly

– Berlin from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

– Frankfurt from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

– Hamburg from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Nantes

– Düsseldorf from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Nantes

– Stuttgart from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

– Hanover from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

– Nuremberg from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

– Bremen from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

11 new routes

In 2020, Air France will offer 11 new routes:

From Paris-Charles de Gaulle: Krakow (Poland), Sevilla, Alicante, Malaga and Valencia (Spain), Faro (Portugal), Monrovia (Liberia).

From Paris-Orly: Geneva (Switzerland), Algiers (Algeria), Madrid (Spain) and Munich (Germany).