Air France to move from Tegel to new Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt airport on 8 November

On 8 November 2020, Air France will start operating flights to the brand new Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt International Airport (BER). Flight AF1434 operated by Airbus A319 will take off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 07:30, with a scheduled arrival in Berlin at 09:10 (local time).

At Berlin-Brandenburg, the airline’s customers will be welcomed at Terminal 1. Eligible passengers will have access to Skypriority, the airline’s service offering priority check-in, boarding and baggage delivery on arrival. They will also have access to the airport’s lounges.

This winter, customers will have access to up to 5 flights between the two airports, linking Berlin to the Air France hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle which operates flights to close to 170 destinations worldwide.

End of operations at Berlin-Tegel airport

By transferring all its flights to Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt airport, Air France will cease all operations to and from the historic German airport Berlin-Tegel. In 1960, it was the first airline to land a commercial flight at Berlin-Tegel. On 8 November 2020, it will also be the very last airline to take off from this airport before its final closure. Flight AF1235, operated by Airbus A321, will take off at 3:00 p.m., arriving at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 4:50 p.m. (local time). To celebrate the event, customers on this last flight will enjoy special surprises.

The history of Air France at Berlin-Tegel

2 January 1960: For the first time, a commercial flight operated by Lockheed Constellation landed at Berlin-Tegel after a stopover in Frankfurt. Air France launched regular operations to the airport, which until then had only been used for military purposes.

1961: The Caravelle operated all flights to Berlin-Tegel.

1976: The supersonic aircraft Concorde landed at Tegel – even before the start of its scheduled service. 60,000 visitors flocked to the airport.

1977: Air France operated the Paris-Düsseldorf-Berlin route twice a day by Boeing B727-200 (154 seats) – replacing the smaller Caravelle.

1980: Air France celebrated the 30th anniversary of its network in Germany and the 5,000,000th passenger on routes to and from Berlin.

18 April 1988: Air France’s Airbus A320 celebrates its world premiere on the Paris-Berlin route.

November 1988: Start of the first of the 100 weekly flights of the new airline “EuroBerlin France” from Tegel to Frankfurt, Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart. The airline was 51% owned by Air France and 49% by Deutsche Lufthansa, and was based at Berlin-Tegel.

1st December 2017, the Air France subsidiary Joon started operations between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Berlin-Tegel up to six times a day. With the suspension of Joon in 2019, Air France once again started operating the route itself.

2020: Until the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, Air France operated up to six daily services between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Berlin-Tegel. Air France has maintained these services even during the Coronavirus pandemic, with up to 21 weekly flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Berlin-Tegel.

8 November 2020: Air France operates up to five daily flights between the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Passengers have access to Air France’s global network of some 170 destinations worldwide.