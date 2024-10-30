Air France to launch new direct Paris-Orlando route with four weekly flights on Airbus A350 aircraft starting May 2025

Air France will expand its U.S. network with a new direct service from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Orlando, Florida, starting May 21, 2025. The route, operating four times weekly on Airbus A350-900 aircraft, will offer 34 Business, 24 Premium Economy, and 266 Economy seats.

This addition will mark Air France’s 18th U.S. destination and its 25th in North America, catering to the city’s tourism appeal as the “theme park capital of the world” and proximity to attractions like the Kennedy Space Center.

The flight schedule is set for evening departures from both Paris and Orlando, subject to government approval.