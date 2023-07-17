Air France to introduce new flight connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi in Winter 2023-2024

Daily flight operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft effective October 29, 2023

Air France continues to diversify its long-haul routes. As of October 29, 2023, the French carrier will start flying between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi. The daily service will be operated by Airbus A350-900 outfitted with 324 seats (34 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 266 in Economy).

Flight times:

AF638: Leaving Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 21h15, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 06h45 next day

AF639: Leaving Abu Dhabi at 08h45, arriving at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 13h15

Abu Dhabi: Land of pearls

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is a vibrant city that is both historical and modem. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Qasr Al Hosn Fort and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by Jean Nouvel and inaugurated in 2017, are all iconic examples of the artistic and architectural heritage of this exquisitely beautiful metropolis.

This winter, in addition to Abu Dhabi, Air France will also be flying to these Middle East destinations: Beirut (Lebanon), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Cairo (Egypt) and Tel Aviv (Israel), with up to 49 weekly flights.

Detailed flight times, days and fares may be consulted on airfrance.com.

The flight times herein are subject to change and pending the necessary governmental authorisations.

Before travelling, Air France urges its customers to check the travel restrictions and documents required upon arrival at their destination.