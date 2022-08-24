Air France to fly to Finnish airport of Kittilä as well as Rovaniemi in the winter

Air France will expand the destinations it flies to in Lapland from Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport when it starts flights to Kittilä Airport in December 2022. The airline also increases frequencies on the route between Paris and Rovaniemi.

The route from Paris to Rovaniemi will operate from 27 November to 19 March, three times a week, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Around Christmas, the route will operate once a day.

The route between Kittilä and Paris will operate on Saturdays from 10 December to 12 March.

In Finland, Air France flies to Helsinki Airport in addition to Kittilä and Rovaniemi.