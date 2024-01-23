Air France to fly from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Phoenix, Arizona, in Summer 2024, bringing its US destinations to 17

Air France is expanding its North American services by introducing a new route from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Phoenix, Arizona, beginning on May 23, 2024.

The airline will operate three direct flights per week on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with services scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight will enhance Air France’s presence in the United States, making Phoenix its 17th US destination and 24th destination in North America.

The new route follows the announcement of resuming flights to Minneapolis and extending services to Raleigh-Durham.

Phoenix, known for its year-round sunny weather, serves as a gateway to the Sonoran Desert, offering opportunities to explore the region’s landscapes, culture, and history with a mix of Indigenous American and Spanish influences.