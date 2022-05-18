Air France takes off for Quebec

Air France is today launching its new non-stop service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Quebec City.

This new destination is Air France’s fourth in Canada after Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. It will support Quebec City’s economic and tourism activities and connect the region’s residents to Paris and to Air France’s global network of close to 200 destinations on all continents.

Air France will operate three weekly flights between Quebec City (YQB) and Paris (CDG) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until October 27, 2022.

Flight schedules:

• AF352 Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Quebec City. Leaves at 13:25 and arrives at 14:55 the same day.

• AF353 Quebec City to Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Leaves at 17:00 and arrives at 05:45 the following day.

This new direct service is in addition to the daily Air France bus service linking Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport to Quebec City, which is accessible free of charge to all customers connecting from an Air France flight.

Flights are operated by Airbus A330-200 equipped with the new travel cabins and a Wi-Fi connection available throughout the flight. This aircraft offers:

In the Business cabin: a seat that transforms into a fully flat, 2 metre-long bed.

In the Premium Economy cabin: a fixed shell seat that reclines to 130° and which offers one of the widest seats on the market as well as lumbar support.

In the Economy cabin: a seat which reclines to 118° with ergonomic seat foam.

All seats are equipped with Air France’s latest-generation entertainment system, offering more than 1,000 hours of films, series and other programmes on large HD touch screens. Individual USB sockets are also available to allow passengers to recharge their electronic devices.

Quebec City, a fortified jewel on the banks of the St. Lawrence River

Quebec City is the capital of the Canadian province of the same name. Classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985, its historic centre – Old Quebec – is the only fortified city in North America.

Once the gateway to New France, Quebec City is now a buoyant city where festivals and major cultural events take place throughout the year. The exceptional natural parks in its region and in the east of the province are opportunities to discover the beauty of Quebec’s great outdoors.

